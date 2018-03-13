Robber cleans out Covington store’s cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA -- The Covington Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a business last week at gunpoint. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, March 7, at a little after 9:00 in the evening.

According to Covington Police, a man walked in to the Walgreens on Highway 25 and robbed the business.

Police released surveillance video that they say shows the suspect entering the store. The man was wearing long pants, a coat, and a ball cap. He also appeared to be talking on the phone.

Moments after the man entered the store, according to police, he was able to get inside the store's office where he pulled a gun on the manager and demanded all the store's money be put inside a bag. According to police, the manager complied and then was ordered to lay face-down on the floor and count backwards from one-thousand.

The robber left the store through an emergency exit at the back of the building. Police did not say how much money was taken.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 375 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.