Report: Jimmy Graham going to Green Bay

Former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is going to the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports on Twitter that the Packers plan to sign Graham to a three-year deal.

Rumors had been flying that Graham was flirting with a Saints reunion and being courted by the Packers. If Schefter’s sources prove accurate, Graham went with the latter.

The news comes on the same day that Saints quarterback Drew Brees secured a two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints.

The Saints are reportedly also interested in signing free agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, and showing interest in defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson.