NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees has signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport tweeted the details of the deal this morning on his @RapSheet account.

Brees will get $27 million guaranteed as part of the deal, according to Rapoport.

“He’s back and everyone can breathe,” Rapoport wrote.

