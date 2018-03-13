Missing BUKU? Holding out for Hangout? Don’t miss 20th anniversary of ULTRA

MIAMI, Fl. — Electronic music fans in the Southeast are already missing the BUKU Music + Art Project — and Hangout Fest is still a few weeks away.
EDM lovers, if you need your festival fix, you don’t need to look too far. This year’s ULTRA Music Fest in Miami is next weekend and it cannot be missed.
They have unveiled the “most anticipated lineup in the event’s history” for ULTRA’s 20th anniversary.
The biggest and the best DJs are coming out of the woodwork to be a part of this epic fest. Seriously, I read the lineup and almost passed out.
The DJ Headliner list includes the most epic electronic DJs on this Earth. There’s the legends I grew up with (Tiesto, Armin Van Burren, Kaskade, Eric Prydz), the big household names now (The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, DJ Snake, Afrojack — to name a few).
Let’s not forget the best of bass, Flosstradamus and RL Grime. Plus, Marshmello and Virtual Self are making their debut appearance on the ULTRA mainstage!
Phase 2 of the #ULTRA20 lineup is here! GA tickets are SOLD OUT. A limited number of VIP tickets remain. Featuring— A VERY SPECIAL 20TH ANNIVERSARY PERFORMANCE EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED EXCLUSIVELY AT ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL DJ HEADLINERS: Adam Beyer Afrojack Armin van Buuren Axwell /\ Ingrosso Carl Cox The Chainsmokers David Guetta DJ Snake Dubfire B2B Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Osuna Eric Prydz Flosstradamus Hardwell Jamie Jones J.E.S.u.S (Jackmaster, Eats Everything, Skream, Seth Troxler) Joseph Capriati Kaskade Maceo Plex Marshmello Nicky Romero RL Grime Sasha | John Digweed Steve Aoki Tiësto Virtual Self LIVE HEADLINERS: Azealia Banks Empire of the Sun Fischerspooner Infected Mushroom Modestep Tchami x Malaa: No Redemption Rabbit in the Moon The Wailers featuring Julian Marley SUPPORT: Alan Walker Andrew Rayel Andy C Audien B.Traits Bassjackers Benny Benassi Better Lost Than Stupid (Martin Buttrich, Davide Squillace, Matthias Tanzmann) Blasterjaxx Brohug Brownies & Lemonade All Stars Carlo Lio Cedric Gervais Christian Smith Coyu The Crystal Method Danny Tenaglia Fedde Le Grand Frank Walker GTA Gabriel & Dresden Ghastly Guti LIVE Hector Hot Since 82 Jauz Josh Wink Joyryde Julian Jordan Kayzo Keys N Krates LIVE Kungs Laidback Luke Lost Kings Luigi Madonna Maetrik Marco Bailey MaRLo Matador LIVE Matoma Nastia Nathan Barato NGHTMRE + Slander present Gud Vibrations Nic Fanciulli Oliver Heldens Ookay LIVE Pan-Pot Patrick Topping Paul Oakenfold Pete Tong Popof Quintino REZZ Sam Paganini San Holo Sick Individuals Slushii Stefano Noferini Stephan Bodzin LIVE Sub Focus Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Technasia Valentino Khan Vini Vici wAFF What So Not ADDITIONAL SUPPORT: Afrobeta Andrew Luce Cesqeaux Cheat Codes Cray D.O.D DubVision Ducky Ekali Elio Riso Emily Estefan Estiva Frankie Bones Grandtheft Henry Fong Jillionaire Jon Rundell Kevens KIIDA Krane Kura London on Da Track Manila Killa Matisse & Sadko Merk & Kremont Moksi Mykris Myrne NLW Nora En Pure Paris & Simo Quix Raiden Ravitez Salvatore Ganacci Tommie Sunshine Wuki 4B
ULTRA’s livestage also off the chain — including my personal favorites Empire of the Sun, Azealia Banks, Tchami X Malaa. But that stage also includes a long list of greatness. As well as, the return of Rabbit in the Moon — the group performed at the first ULTRA in 1999.
Josh Wink, who also hit the stage at the first ULTRA, is a part of the Support list. And there’s not shortage of talent here either! Alan Walker, Benny Bennasi, San Holo, Rezz, Matoma, Paul Oakenfold, NGHTMARE, SLUSHII — that list just goes on and on.
Don’t pass up this opportunity, VIP tickets are still available. Grab a flight or road trip South to ULTRA MUSIC FEST 2018 at the Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. It runs from Friday, March 23rd through Sunday, March 25th. There’s no way this will disappoint. I am eagerly counting down to #ULTRA20