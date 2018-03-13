Missing BUKU? Holding out for Hangout? Don’t miss 20th anniversary of ULTRA

MIAMI, Fl. — Electronic music fans in the Southeast are already missing the BUKU Music + Art Project — and Hangout Fest is still a few weeks away.

EDM lovers, if you need your festival fix, you don’t need to look too far. This year’s ULTRA Music Fest in Miami is next weekend and it cannot be missed.

They have unveiled the “most anticipated lineup in the event’s history” for ULTRA’s 20th anniversary.

The biggest and the best DJs are coming out of the woodwork to be a part of this epic fest. Seriously, I read the lineup and almost passed out.

The DJ Headliner list includes the most epic electronic DJs on this Earth. There’s the legends I grew up with (Tiesto, Armin Van Burren, Kaskade, Eric Prydz), the big household names now (The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, DJ Snake, Afrojack — to name a few).

Let’s not forget the best of bass, Flosstradamus and RL Grime. Plus, Marshmello and Virtual Self are making their debut appearance on the ULTRA mainstage!

ULTRA’s livestage also off the chain — including my personal favorites Empire of the Sun, Azealia Banks, Tchami X Malaa. But that stage also includes a long list of greatness. As well as, the return of Rabbit in the Moon — the group performed at the first ULTRA in 1999.

Josh Wink, who also hit the stage at the first ULTRA, is a part of the Support list. And there’s not shortage of talent here either! Alan Walker, Benny Bennasi, San Holo, Rezz, Matoma, Paul Oakenfold, NGHTMARE, SLUSHII — that list just goes on and on.

Ultra Music Festival is THIS MONTH!! A post shared by Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) on Mar 1, 2018 at 7:37am PST

Don’t pass up this opportunity, VIP tickets are still available. Grab a flight or road trip South to ULTRA MUSIC FEST 2018 at the Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. It runs from Friday, March 23rd through Sunday, March 25th. There’s no way this will disappoint. I am eagerly counting down to #ULTRA20