Get your yoga mats, your yoga pants, and your … goats?

NEW ORLEANS -- Yoga is proven to decrease stress, increase flexibility, and help one get through whatever is stressing you. All you need to participate is a mat, some comfortable clothes, and goats.

Yes goats. Well, baby goats in the event you're attending one of Nola Tribe Yoga's series of events this spring at Paradigm Gardens.

"Goat yoga is a class, it's not a fundraiser," said founder of Nola Tribe Yoga, Baye Tilson. "We just want to create a relaxing experience that's also fun."

The newest baby goats at Paradigm Gardens are just 10 days old and named after the late Fats Domino. The white one is Fats, and the black one is Domino!

The class costs $20 to attend, and runs every Monday, weather permitting at Paradigm Gardens located at 1131 S. Rampart. Half of the proceeds go to benefit Paradigm Gardens, which provides all of the fresh ingredients for Patois and Coquette. The other half goes to benefit Nola Tribe Yoga.

If goats aren't your thing, they offer free yoga at the Tchoup Yard on Wednesdays and various unique yoga experiences around the city.