× DWI checkpoint planned for Orleans Parish this week

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD plans to hold a sobriety checkpoint in Orleans Parish this week.

The checkpoint will begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, and extend through Friday, March 15, at 5 a.m.

Drivers will be expected to be able to present proper documentation to officers, including proof of insurance and a valid driver’s license, according to the NOPD.

Minimal delays are expected at the checkpoint, the location of which has not been announced.