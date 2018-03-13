DWI checkpoint planned for Orleans Parish this week
NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD plans to hold a sobriety checkpoint in Orleans Parish this week.
The checkpoint will begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, and extend through Friday, March 15, at 5 a.m.
Drivers will be expected to be able to present proper documentation to officers, including proof of insurance and a valid driver’s license, according to the NOPD.
Minimal delays are expected at the checkpoint, the location of which has not been announced.
29.951066 -90.071532