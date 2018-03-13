× 6 brothers will lead St. Patrick’s Day Irish Channel Parade

NEW ORLEANS– In its 71 years, this is the first for the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club. This year they have six brothers as Grand Marshals for Saturday’s Irish Channel parade.

Six Haggerty brothers from the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club will lead the parade. The Grand Marhals were chosen based off a process of elimination and for their service to the club. The six brothers are: Dan, Tim, Ed, Bryan, Pat, and Mike Haggerty. This is the first time six brothers serve as Grand Marshals.

The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade rolls on Saturday, March 17th at 1:30 p.m.

The parade begins at Tchoupitoulas St. & Napoleon Ave. and ends at Tchoupitoulas St. and Jackson Ave.

For more information on the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club and the parade, click HERE.