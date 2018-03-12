Wave of enthusiam: Tulane opens spring football

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Jonathan Banks #1 of the Tulane Green Wave throws the ball against the Florida International Golden Panthers on October 14, 2017 at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida. FIU defeated Tulane 23-10. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz has several items to check off his spring football list, including finding a backup for starting quarterback Jonathan Banks.

Sophomore Dane Ledford and true freshman Christian Daniels were among those taking snaps at quarterback at Monday’s practice, the first of the spring.

Here’s video of the day from WGNO Sports, including the first day on the field for new assistant coach, JJ McCleskey, a former New Orleans Saint.

Fritz talked about the play of his quarterbacks after practice.

Tulane's spring game is Saturday April 14th. The season opener is August 30th, a Thursday, at home, against Wake Forest.