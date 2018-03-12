× UNO main campus closed Monday after Student makes threats

NEW ORLEANS– Classes at the University of New Orleans are cancelled for Monday, March 12th.

This, after campus authorities say that one student made threats against the University and two other students.

An arrest warrant has bee issued for the student who made the threats and the campus is expected to remain closed until 5 P.M.

UNO Police are urging students who live in on-camps housing to stay in their rooms and they also say that campus University Police Officers are currently stationed at all campus entrances and exits.

Police have not released any information about the suspect in this case.

We will bring you more on this developing story as it becomes available.