Two missing after tugboat sinks in Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for two people after a towing vessel sank in the vicinity of mile marker 90.5 on the Mississippi River near New Orleans Monday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 9:43 a.m. that the towing vessel Natalie Jean capsized with three people aboard. The good Samaritan vessel Earl Gosling rescued one person.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Station New Orleans Response Boat-Medium boatcrew

Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity

New Orleans Harbor Police

Plaquemines Port Authority

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

NOAA

The Mississippi River is closed from mile marker 89 to 90.5.

There is an estimated 600 gallons of fuel on board the Natalie Jean.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.