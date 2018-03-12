× Three alarm trash fire burns overnight at Southern Recycling plant

NEW ORLEANS – A three alarm trash fire at Southern Recycling in the Lower Ninth Ward raged for more than 15 hours as firefighters fought back the flames throughout the night.

The fire was first reported in the 4800 block of Florida Avenue on March 11 around 9:10 p.m., according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The first fire units arrived at the scene just before 9:30 p.m., and a second alarm was issued just before 10 p.m. in order to get water to the flames, which were concentrated in a large trash pile.

A fire boat soon arrived to help pump water from a nearby waterway, and a third alarm was sounded around 10:45 p.m., according to the NOFD.

Fifty-six fire personnel remained on site battling the flames throughout the night.

The fire was finally brought under control just before 1 p.m. on March 12.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the NOFD.