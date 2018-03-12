Teen’s choice! Student-run forum for Jefferson Parish Sheriff candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- A student-led candidates forum between interim Sheriff Joe Lopinto and Colonel John Fortunato was held today. The candidates for Jefferson Parish Sheriff answered questions from students in their parish.

A student leader from the various high schools in Jefferson Parish were selected to represent their schools and ask the candidates a question.

"I want the students to know that they are part of the solution. You can't rely on one individual person or officer or source of government to solve all the problems," Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

"At the end of the day, when these students put their heads on the pillow at night I want them to feel safe. I want them to know that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is fighting for them every single night," John Fortunato said.

Kaelyn Jackson from LW Higgins High School is one student who asked the candidates questions at the student-run forum.

"A big concern for us students is school safety. There shouldn't be a time when kids don't feel saft at schools," she said.

The Jeremiah Group hosted this first ever student-run forum. The Jeremiah Group is an organization that deals with multi-racial and multi-issues in our community. Their mission is to transform the practice of politics in this region, from the neighborhood to the state level. They remain non-partisan and never endorse candidates, political parties or public officials.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's election will be held on Saturday, March 24th.