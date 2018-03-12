Stolen Preservation Jazz Hall Band tuba finds its way home

NEW ORLEANS — The iconic Preservation Hall Jazz Band tuba that was stolen from creative director Ben Jaffe’s car is home.

Jaffe announced the return of the prized instrument in a Facebook post on the band’s page. He said the band was able to get the tuba back through an anonymous tip. Jaffe had offered a reward for the return of the tuba with no questions asked.

The distinctive tuba, which had the band’s name and “New Orleans” emblazoned across the bell, was stolen out of Jaffe’s car on February 24.

“I want to thank everyone near and far for the overwhelming show of support!” Jaffe said. “As you can imagine, the horn’s signature lettering had been removed and it suffered a little damage, but nothing a bit of ‘Tender Loving Repair’ can’t remedy! It was through the outpouring of concern that the message spread and led to the tuba’s successful return. Words cannot express our appreciation for all the support and effort that went into getting the word out.”

Watch video below of Preservation Hall Jazz Band performing on the News with a Twist stage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video