× St. Joseph’s Day 2018: Your complete listing of area St. Joseph’s altars

NEW ORLEANS — St. Joseph’s Day is Monday, March 19, and area Catholics are finishing up preparations for the traditional St. Joseph’s altars.

Dozens of elaborate altars honoring the saint can be found in and around New Orleans. St. Joseph’s Day pays tribute to the saint who helped Sicily during a famine. In New Orleans, Sicilian-born immigrants started celebrating St. Joseph’s Day in the 1800s.

Now, it’s celebrated by many different people as a way to give thanks for good fortune.

Here’s a map of area St. Joseph’s altars, courtesy of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Click on the red dots below for info on each location: