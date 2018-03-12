× Seniors gear up to celebrate Thibodaux resident’s American Idol audition tonight

HOUMA, La. — Senior citizens are getting ready to gather around the tube to cheer on Loyola graduate and Thibodaux resident Beau Autin, who makes his American Idol debut tonight.

Beau regularly sings for the seniors at Terrebonne Place Senior Living Community and has mustered up quite the audience.

Beau says it’s impossible to describe himself in one musical style as he’s interested in everything from pop music to opera.

You can check out his Facebook page for more information.

American Idol starts tonight at 7.