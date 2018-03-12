Refinery says large “explosion” was actually just routine testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- An explosion is not to blame for flames seen shooting into the sky over Chalmette, Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson for the PFB Chalmette Refinery, what many people saw was a routine safety measure calling "flaring," that's designed to safely combust hydrocarbons.

After the flaring started around 11:15 pm Saturday, several people posted their concerns on social media.

We're told, refinery workers notified the appropriate officials and agencies and that everything went as planned.