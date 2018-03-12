× Red snapper season delayed in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — There’s good news and bad news when it comes to red snapper season in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission has asked the feds to allow the commission to delay the start of red snapper season, which was slated to open March 24. Instead, the commission will announce at its May meeting the dates of red snapper season.

But unlike previous years, the state season will likely be concurrent with the federal red snapper season, eliminating confusion for anglers, according to Wildlife and Fisheries.

The application for the federal waiver asks that red snapper season open the Friday, May 25, the Friday before Memorial Day, in both state and federal waters.

But the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission will make the final determination for season opening date and daily creel limit per angler.

LDWF requested that the state receive its historical share of the overall Gulf of Mexico annual recreational harvest for the duration of this pilot project. Based upon such historical catch data and the 2017 annual catch limit (ACL), Louisiana’s share is equal to approximately 1.1 million pounds of snapper. NOAA can opt to approve or reject that number, however, during its review and evaluation process.