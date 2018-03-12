× Pup News: Meet Blaze

Blaze is a young, male American Staffordshire mix. He was found lost, and his owner has not come to claim him. He is a very sweet, energetic boy who loves to play. He already knows how to “sit” and would benefit from some obedience training as he is still very young. He is smart and willing to learn! He weighs almost 59 pounds. Volunteers say Blaze is sweet and playful. Once he has run off his energy, he will just sit by your side and is a total lovebug. He is active and has lots of energy, but is very affectionate. Blaze passed his dog test and has been good with other dogs at the shelter. He is even the dog tester and enjoys doggie playgroup. Blaze spent some time in a home, and we were told he is a great dog, good with other dogs, loves to lie next to you so you will rub his belly.

The Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter adoption fee is $67. The adoption fee includes vaccinations, mandatory spay/neuter, heartworm test, and microchip.

To find if this dog is still available for adoption, please stop by the shelter. Please provide the ID number at that time.

Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter – Eastbank

1 Humane Way, Harahan, LA 70123

(504) 736-6111

Email: jpasadoptEB@gmail.com to adopt

To foster, call (504) 736-6111 or visit the shelter.

