Powerball ticket worth $150K sold on Broad Street in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at Banks Meat Market is wealthier than they were before Saturday night.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold at Banks Meat Market on South Broad Street.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers, along with the Powerball and the Power Play.

Nobody won the jackpot, which brings Wednesday’s Powerball drawing jackpot (March 14) to $420 million.