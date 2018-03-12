× NOPD: Woman who said men demanded her dog and purse made up robbery

NEW ORLEANS – A woman who told the NOPD that two men robbed her while she was walking her dog made up the incident, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified woman, who has admitted to having audio and visual hallucinations, told investigators that two men riding a bicycle approached her as she walked her dog on Oak Street on March 3.

According to the victim’s initial account, the men told the victim to hand over her dog, and she refused.

One of the men implied that he had a gun and demanded the victim’s purse, which she then handed over before the men threatened to kill the woman and her dog, according to the victim.

The incident did not happen, according to the NOPD.

Investigators are now treating the case as a false robbery.