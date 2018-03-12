× NOPD: Man accused of killing his grandmother, wrapping body in plastic

NEW ORLEANS — A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his grandmother, according to NOPD.

Police said officers responded about noon Sunday (March 11) to an unclassified death in the 10200 block of Brookfield Drive.

They found an elderly woman, 73-year-old Beverly Wilkerson, dead and wrapped in plastic.

Her grandson, 32-year-old Ernest Richardson, has been booked for second-degree murder. He reportedly confessed to the crime.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.