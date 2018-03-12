× NOPD: 14-year-old behind bars after posting threat about shooting at N.O. East charter school

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a 14-year-old student who made threatening social media posts against a New Orleans East charter school.

The unidentified teen posted threats about a shooting at Dolores T. Aaron Academy on March 9 and was arrested the next day, according to the NOPD.

The teen is currently being held for terrorizing and disruption of the operation of a school.

NOPD school resource officers maintained communication with officials at the school to ensure no students were placed in jeopardy as a result of the threat, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with any additional information should contact any Seventh District officer at (504) 658-6070.