Louisiana law enforcement has responded to 106 school threats since Parkland shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana law enforcement agencies have responded to 106 threats of violence against schools since the tragic mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that happened Feb. 14.

According to a joint news release from the FBI and Louisiana State Police, 62 people, from 11 years old to 28 years old, have been arrested for the threats, most of them juveniles and most of them charged for terrorizing.

Anyone charged with terrorizing faces a maximum 15 years in prison, a $15,000 fine, or both. In cases where social media was utilized, arrestees could also face federal charges, threatening interstate communications, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

“As shown by the number of arrests already effected by Louisiana law enforcement agencies, school threats are being taken seriously, and a zero tolerance policy is in place. All threats will generate law enforcement response, leading to an immediate investigation, to include swift and severe criminal charges,” the FBI said in the news release.

If it is discovered during the course of an investigation a false school threat was intentionally reported, prosecution will be considered.

The FBI New Orleans Field Office and the Louisiana State Police urge the public that if you See Something Say Something, and to report all suspected school or similar threats to law enforcement immediately.