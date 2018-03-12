Let’s Make a Fish Deal: what’s behind box #1, box #2, box #3 or box #4?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - You know what day it is.

You don't need to look at your calendar.

You can put away your cell phone, too.

It's Fish FRY-day. You can smell it cooking.

And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE on WGNO News with a Twist at the church hat really has a great menu.

It's St. Catherine of Siena in Metairie, Louisiana.

It's the Friday Lent Fish Fry that's put together by the men of the Knight's of Columbus from the church.

St. Catherine of Siena is located at 105 Bonabel Boulevard in Metairie, Louisiana.

The tradition of the Friday Fish Fry goes back at least fifteen years.

A couple of men's groups make sure it happens.

It's the Men's Club of the church and the men of the Knight's of Columbus who get the menu together for the five Friday nights of Lent.

What's on the menu?

Fried catfish.

Fried shrimp.

Combination plate of fried catfish and fried shrimp.

All those go for just $9.

And there's the soft-shell crab plate you can get for $12.

The men of St. Catherine of Siena make sure every plate. where it's eat in or take out, is packed with fish and/or shrimp and possibly soft-shell crab, along with French Fries , a salad and don't forget the hush puppies.

And while the men are working hard on their end of the cafeteria, the women are right across from them making sure all the people who come in to eat in or to take out get their just desserts.

That's because they're packed a table with desserts.