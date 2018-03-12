Latino steps down as Jesuit baseball coach, school says for “coaching burnout”

Jesuit baseball coach Joey Latino, who won 197 games in eight seasons at the school, is stepping down.

In a news release by the school, Jesuit said Latino made the move because of “coaching burnout.” Assistant coach Kenny Goodlett has been named head baseball coach, effective immediately.

“Coach Latino’s high standards of commitment, dedication, and expertise are hallmarks of his coaching makeup,” said athletic director Dave Moreau. “His heart has always been in what he believed, and that has been reflected in the competitive spirit, classy demeanor, and sound play of his teams.”

Latino coached the Jays to three Catholic League titles and one state championship in 2011. In 2012, Jesuit based Retif Oil won the American Legion World Series title. In 2015, Retif was the national runner-up.

The school said Latino will remain at Jesuit as assistant athletic director and science teacher.