Following Parkland shooting & recent scares, active shooter drill held at McDonogh 35

NEW ORLEANS -- A citywide active shooter simulation and training session took place Monday morning at McDonogh 35 in Gentilly.

The session is part of a continuing partnership between the Orleans Parish School Board and the New Orleans Police Department aimed at increasing training for both police and school staff in the event of an active shooter on a school campus. The training includes a training video, an active shooter simulation training exercise, and a Q&A session for SWAT teams.

Following the training, the NOPD and OPSB held a joint press conference at noon. NOPD and OPSB officials discussed the training, school security plans across the parish and an upcoming Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between the two departments that will enable additional active shooter training and drills to continue. This is a top priority to keep students, teachers and school staff throughout the parish safe.

Law enforcement agencies and schools across the country have heightened security following the tragic deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

And Monday morning, the University of New Orleans canceled class due to violent threats made by a student. Also, recently there was a shooting on Southeastern University's campus. There have also been some threats at Sophie B. Wright Charter School, Grace King High School, Truman Middle School, Ponchatoula High School.