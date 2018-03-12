× Classiest exit: Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief retires from NFL

Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief understood the enormity of the moment.

Not many in the NFL, plays 12 seasons, all with the same team. And, then get to choose when they exit.

At a press conference Monday, Strief was moved to tears when announcing his retirement from the NFL. And, so were several Saints coaches, staff, and teammates. Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Strief was one of two Saints seventh round picks in the 2006 draft, selection 210.

He appeared in 158 regular season games, 11th most in franchise history. He started 93 games.

Strief played in 10 post season games, second most in club history, with 4 starts.

He said he will remain in New Orleans. He is the owner of a local restaurant and brewery, Port Orleans.

"His son will remember him as a brewmaster, not a football player," joked Saints head coach Sean Payton.