Bassnectar, Sza, Migos & More! BUKU Music + Art Project amps it up for 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- The BUKU Music + Art Project amped it up for 2018.

As always, they brought in huge rap, R&B, indie, and electronic artists including Bassnectar, Sza, Migos, MGMT, Virtual Self & Illenium.

The popular New Orleans music festival also changed up their layout this year, moving around the Power Plant, Wharf and VIP stages to accommodate more guests.

Fest goers had to walk a little more, but I really enjoyed the space when watching acts at the Power Plant stage, and being far back actually made many of the light shows more enjoyable.

#BUKU2018 pulled out all the stops per usual. I always have loved their stages. You can enjoy a gorgeous sunset backdrop while watching acts on the Power Plant Stage.

You can see clips from MGMT & Illenium, below.

The Float Den is just a visual smorgasboard. Honestly, it's probably one of my favorite stages out of all the music fests I have been too.

It has this amazing intimacy to it since it's in this warehouse space. Plus you have the Mardi Gras World float pieces all around.

The DJs always pull out the wildest, craziest laser and jumbotron stunts to appease the audience. I am never disappointed when I watch an artist at the Float Den.

The Wharf stage had a cool set up this year. This smaller stage has less of the visual flair you see on Power Plant or Float Den, but you're able to get so close to the artist and in the background you can see barges floating down the Mississippi.

You have to at least check out one act here. It's a great break from the madness surrounding the other stages too.

I still can’t believe I was finally able to see this legend. The man himself. @GreenVelvet_ in the flesh. #TOOBUKU 💚🕺 pic.twitter.com/sZwA3eTn1G — Dr. Vibes (@JobieWanKenobii) March 12, 2018

So this happens -- there were hiccups! A big one -- headliner Lil Uzi just didn't show up.

Migos was late. Some other artists pulled out at the last minute too.

Skimask and Dex canceled too! Migos came on 40 mins late and played for 20. young thug cancelled last year too. They should all be hella fined. — Jess c (@NashtrillPromo) March 12, 2018

There was a 10 minute power outage during the "Virtual self" set.

But, honestly, his set was easily my favorite from the entire festival. DJ Porter Robinson, still bringing down the house despite the technical setback.

Sza had to call it quits early, later tweeting out a photo of her ankle in a splint.

ummm my ankles r worthless lmao 🤷🏾‍♀️ 🤦🏾‍♀️Sorry Buku! 😩We was finna hit tha weekend n allat! 😫promise I come back n do it right !!! Love u thank u for having me!! 💜🙏🏾 #NOLA pic.twitter.com/8Q7U3YRyL2 — SZA (@sza) March 10, 2018

Some BUKU attendants were also freaked out when a small explosion was seen across the river in Chalmette. It ended up being routine testing at the PFB Chalmette Refinery.

And while Gretna and Algiers folks are used to hearing some reverberation, apparently some people were hearing BUKU all the way out in Belle Chase.

Despite those complications, BUKU did really step it up this year. They expanded the layout, had some sick art installations and structures up and the artists that came out did it BIG.

Already looking forward #toobuku #BUKU2019 !