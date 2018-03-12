20-year-old UNO student wanted for threatening to shoot several people on campus

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 20-year-old man they say threatened to shoot several people on UNO’s campus today.

UNO student Nicholas Heard issued direct threats against specific students at 5:30 p.m. on March 11, according to the NOPD.

School officials cancelled classes at UNO’s Lakefront Campus today as a result.

Heard is wanted on a charge of terrorizing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident of the whereabouts of Nicholas Heard is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.