Weather Unlucky! Soggy St. Patrick’s Day parade in Metairie

METAIRIE-- It was a wet and rainy day at the St. Patrick's Day parade on Metairie Road. The rain poured down, and the cabbages and carrots got soaked.

Floats and riders were drenched, but only die-hard fans came out to watch.

"It was a successful day. I got lots of cabbage and veggies. I have enough to go home with now," Kevin Franklin said.

Wendy Sawyer rode on the "Feelin' Lucky" float and she said, "We're soaking wet. All of our throws are drenched, but hey we are having fun, and we have lots to throw to people."

