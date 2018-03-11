We asked and you answered: What is your lucky charm?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- St. Patrick's day is March 17th, but that didn't stop fans of the holiday from sharing their lucky charms with us nearly a week in advance.

What is your lucky charm? If you're still looking for one you're in luck!

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade rolls down the lower section of Magazine Street and St. Charles Avenue next Saturday, March 17th. Marchers and riders in the parade will have plenty of green beads and doubloons and, if the visitor is really lucky, he or she might catch a coveted potato or head of cabbage. The tuxedo-clad marchers also hand out paper flowers in exchange for a kiss on the hand or cheek. Make sure you wear something green!