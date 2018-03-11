The Vettes rock with new album, ‘Gold Star’

NEW ORLEANS– Rock & pop music group, The Vettes just released their new album called, “Gold Star.” On it is their hit remake single, “New Orleans Lady.”

On Saturday night, The Vettes held their album release party and concert at Southport Music Hall, where they performed songs from the new album. “Gold Star” is the band’s second full-length album. Previously they released, “Plasticville” in 2010. The Vettes will be performing at South by Southwest music show in Austin, Texas as well as at French Quarter Fest in April. For more information about the band, click HERE.