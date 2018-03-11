× Shut out: No titles for metro area as Wolves, Bucs fall in top 28

The New Orleans metro area will not bring home a boys state basketball champion in 2018.

In class 5A, Landry Walker squandered a seven point lead late in regulation and lost 62-57 in overtime to Walker high school. The Wildcats won their first state basketball crown.

Landry Walker coach Wilfred Antoine said his team usually handles the pressure well, but not on Saturday night at the Burton Sports Complex in Lake Charles.

The Chargin' Bucs committed 24 turnovers.

In the Division I championship, top seed Scotlandville cruised to a 63-40 win over St Paul's. Wolves senior Parker Edwards, who scored 69 points in his last two playoff games, was held to 10 points. His first basket came with 1:08 to play in the second quarter.

The Wolves committed 21 turnovers. But, head coach Stephen Dale said a first Top 28 appearance and a first appearance in a state championship game cemented his team's place in St Paul's basketball history.

LSU signee Ja'Vonte Smart scored 22 points for the Hornets.