NEW ORLEANS-- The reboot of the hit singing show, "American Idol" is set to make its debut on ABC tonight. Look for a hometown guy. New Orleans singer, Mikey Duran will be on the hit show.

Idol returns with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest will return as the show's host. The journey begins tonight on ABC, starting at 7 p.m.