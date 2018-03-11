× New Orleans restaurant charging whites $30, blacks $12 as part of experiment

NEW ORLEANS– There’s a New Orleans pop-up restaurant that’s confronting racial issues in our society.

Saartj is a restaurant inside the Roux Carre market on Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. Chef Tunde Wey is conducting a social experiment, where they charge white customers, $30, and black customers are asked to pay $12. The $18 difference will be issued to the black customers.

According to Wey, the median income in New Orleans is far lower for African Americans versus white households. This is why he’s doing this racial wealth disparity experiment.

On his website for Saartj it reads, “Saartj combines food with critical discourse. We are a space for important and ernstwhile marginalized perspectives. We cook and discuss what ought to be acknowledged.”

On Thursday March 15th, Saartj will be conducting a discussion of race and disparity and the future at Propeller Incubator on Washington Ave from 6-8 p.m.

