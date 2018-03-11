LSU football opens spring practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baton Rouge, La. -- Danny Etling is gone, and now it's a 3-way competition at quarterback, right now led by last year's back-up, Myles Brennan.

"Myles took first team snaps," said LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron. "He looked really good. Justin McMillan made some big plays down the field, extended plays. Lowell Narcisse looked the best he's been. He ran the ball well, threw the ball well. It's going to be an exciting battle to see all three of those guys."

With that trio in a tight race for the starting spot, Coach O made it clear he wants to put them through the paces and see who will rise to the challenge.

"You could tell that today was a high pressurized situation for all three of them," Orgeron said. "Some of them did better than others. You could tell the competition is on. You could tell when a guy makes a big play, the other guy wants to step-up and do it."

This season, not only is LSU looking at a new starting quarterback, but they also need to replace their top two running backs-- Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams, as well as their top receiver-- DJ Chark, who accounted for a combined 28 of their 44 touchdowns last season.

"We're going to have a plan to do what they can do, but it's going to force us to throw the football," Orgeron said. "It's going to force us to be more creative on offense. Maybe give them the ball out of the backfield. Guys can catch out of the backfield. Until we find a feature back, the offense will not be featured obviously by our running back. Now we can throw the football and I think we're about to do that a lot better."

And that task of being more creative on offense falls on the plate of Steve Ensminger, the Tigers third offensive coordinator in the past 3 seasons.