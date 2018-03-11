× 5-year-old drowns in above ground pool on North Shore

COVINGTON, La. — A 5-year-old boy drowned Saturday afternoon in an above ground swimming pool in the Covington area, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies were dispatched to the Covington area home shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday (March 10). The child was visiting his grandmother’s house on Plantation Street, when his grandmother realized she did not know where he was. She was not immediately alarmed because the child commonly likes to play hide and seek.

The child’s mother arrived soon thereafter, and together they began searching for the child, who was discovered a short time later floating in the above ground swimming pool in the backyard of the residence.

The child’s father pulled him out of the pool and immediately began CPR. Fire District 12 responded to the scene and also administered CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

“This is an extremely sad and tragic event and our prayers are with this family,” said Sheriff Randy Smith. “We urge parents, especially as the weather continues to warm up, to be extra cautious when children are playing in and around water.”