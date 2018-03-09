Viral photo captures worker’s heartwarming act of kindness for elderly man at Waffle House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MARQUE, Texas - It was just another day for Evoni Williams, 18, as she worked her job at a Texas Waffle House on March 3rd.

She's been working there since graduating high school to save up for college.

But on that day in February, what she did for an elderly customer was captured in a photo that's gone viral.

KTRK obtained surveillance video from that day showing customer Adrian Charpentier, who had just had surgery and was unable to cut a portion of his breakfast.

"I had no coordination or strength in my hands," he said.

So he asked Evoni for help. Even though she was extremely busy, she didn't hesitate.

"I was never raised to bash people," she said. "I was raised to help and try to give blessings."

She got something she never expected for that kind deed. Not only was she honored by her town's mayor, after the photo and story went viral, Texas Southern University surprised her with a $16,000 scholarship.

She says she will still work at Waffle House.