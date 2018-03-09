× Two die in Madisonville house fire

MADISONVILLE, LA – A 91-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were killed in a house fire this morning.

Robert White, who would have turned 92 this Sunday, and Adele Cooper both died in the fire, which broke out around 7 a.m. on March 9, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Family members on the scene identified the two victims.

Autopsies will be performed on White and Cooper soon, according to the Coroner’s Office.

“This is a devastating loss for this family, and we will work expeditiously, as always, to give them accurate information and provide emotional support,” St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said.