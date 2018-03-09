× Slidell PD employee accidentally packs gun in child’s backpack

SLIDELL, La. — A preschooler at Apple Tree Preschool in Slidell inadvertently brought a gun to school after the child’s father, a Slidell Police Department employee, accidentally left it in the child’s backpack.

According to Slidell Police, the child’s father put the unloaded weapon in a backpack when moving it from his vehicle to his home.

The child inadvertently brought the backpack to school Thursday morning. It was found while workers at the preschool were checking bags.

The gun was unloaded and never posed a threat to anyone at the school. The school contacted all necessary agencies, including the Slidell Police Department, about the incident. Slidell Police say they’re investigating the incident.