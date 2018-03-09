Now that’s amore: 500 pounds of pasta fill up the World’s Biggest Bowl of Pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's a tradition that's been going on now for 48 years.

Only the Italian American St. Joseph Society could come up with the right recipe now for nearly half a century.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans where there's a big parade for the what will be the World's Biggest Bowl of Pasta.

It's the yearly creation of New York Chef David Greco.

Chef David Greco even brings his own cooking utensils to make this big bowl of spaghetti.

Here's the recipe if you want to make it a home for yourself:

500 pounds of pasta

150 gallons of gravy (that's what Italians call the sauce and in this case, there are sardines in the sauce)

50 pounds of cheese (sprinkled with love across the pasta)

Fennel

Raisins

Bread Crumbs

All those ingredients are served up to be the World's Biggest Bowl of Pasta inside the World's Biggest Bowl of Pasta "bowl".

The bowl is specially made for this yearly event.

The bowl is eight feet in diameter.

It sits on its own stage waiting patiently for the crowd of spectators to come do what they always do at the World's Biggest Bowl of Pasta.

They eat it.

And every year, there's a special star. A special guest.

This year it's actor Al Sapienza.

You may recognize him from his role in the Sopranos on HBO.

Or you may have seen Al Sapienza on the show House of Cards.

He's one of the many taking a delicious bite.

Now, that really is amore.