× NOPD: Man strikes woman with sword during argument in Treme

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who they say pulled out a sword and struck a woman with it in the Treme neighborhood early this morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., an unidentified 46-year-old woman was arguing with the suspect, 53-year-old Robert Winley, inside his parked truck in the 2600 block of St. Peter Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

At some point, Winley got out of the truck, opened the passenger side door, and pulled the victim out onto the street.

Winley then grabbed a sword from the bed of his truck and struck the victim with it, according to the NOPD.

He grabbed the woman’s purse and cell phone and tossed them aside.

The victim was able to run away, and Winley drove away in his truck.

The NOPD has not released any information on the condition of the victim.