NOPD looking for missing man last seen in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing man who was last seen in the French Quarter.

Forty-three-year-old Wesley Forsyth has not been seen or heard from since around 5 a.m. on March 9 in the 700 block of Decatur Street near Jackson Square, according to the NOPD.

Forsyth was last seen wearing a black and silver shirt, black vest, black legging pants and black cowboy-style boots.

He is about 6’0” and has black hair with blonde tips.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wesley Forsyth is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.