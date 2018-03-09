Need to spruce up your place? Head to the “New Orleans Home & Garden Show”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The largest consumer home show in the Southeastern U.S. opens in New Orleans Friday. The 63rd New Orleans Home and Garden Show will transform the Superdome into a homeowner's dream. A wide variety of home-related services and products will be available, with everything you need for your home and outdoor living space. New technology will be on display, with experts to help. Lots of creative renovating and decorating ideas for everything from the kitchen to the bath!

Also, lots of local leaders expected to attend, including Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Mayor Elect Latoya Cantrell. If you get hungry, our Molly Kimball will join "Eat Fit" chefs at 1 P.M. Friday to demonstrate healthy dishes. There’s many other cooking demos going on each day.

Chef demonstration for Friday, March 9

1 p.m.

Restaurant Partner: Liberty’s Kitchen

Demo Conductor: Chef Tasheena Butler

Dish: Black Bean Burger

2 p.m.

Restaurant Partner: Tommy’s

Demo Conductor: Chef Eric Cook

Dish: Fresh Fish Filet

3 p.m.

Restaurant Partner: Lula Distillery

Demo Conductor: Chef Jess Bourgeois

Dish: Lula Lacquered Gulf Shrimp Soybean Succotash

4-7 p.m. Jr. Chef Cooking Challenge 4 -7

SHOW DATES & TIMES:

Friday, March 9 Noon – 8 pm

Saturday, March 10 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday, March 11 10 am - 6 pm

ADMISSION PRICE:

Adults: $15

Military: $10 with I.D.

Children Under 12: Free

DISCOUNT TICKETS:

Visit http://www.neworleanshomeshows.com and receive $5 off ticket price courtesy of Shell Pipeline.