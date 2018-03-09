Metairie man arrested after stabbing his parents overnight

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his parents multiple times overnight and leading police on a chase.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 3:40 a.m. Friday to reports that someone had been stabbed in the 4600 block of Wilson Drive in Metairie.

Deputies found two victims, a 62-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, suffering from multiple lacerations. They were both taken to a local hospital and identified their son, 23-year-old Travis Tyler, as the person who stabbed them.

Deputies found Tyler about 30 minutes later driving a vehicle in the area.

When deputies tried to stop him, he fled and led them on a short pursuit. He was apprehended minutes later, placed under arrest, and taken to the sheriff’s office, where he admitted to attacking his mother after a verbal altercation that began when she asked him to be quiet.

His father was awakened by the disturbance, at which time Tyler stabbed him, too, before fleeing the home in his parents’ vehicle.

Tyler has been booked on multiple charges, including aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, and battery on a police officer for his actions during the pursuit.