Martin Shkreli sentenced to 7 years in prison for fraud

Martin Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday for defrauding investors out of more than $10 million.

Shkreli, who gained notoriety for inflating the price of a life-saving drug, had faced up to 20 years behind bars for mismanaging money at three hedge funds.

He was convicted on August 5, 2017 of securities fraud and conspiracy in what prosecutors said amounted to a Ponzi scheme. Shkreli called the charges “a witch hunt of epic proportions.”

Shkreli, the former Chief Executive Officer of Retrophin, is most famous for his role as founder and CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals. That’s where he jacked up the price of Daraprim, a life-saving drug for HIV patients, from $13.50 a pill to $750, sparking an angry public backlash. He ended up testifying on Capitol Hill about drug prices, but he sneered his way through the appearance and pleaded the Fifth Amendment.

The Daraprim debacle has nothing to do with his fraud convictions. Shkreli still has a net worth of $27.1 million, after subtracting for the forfeiture, and the taxes and legal fees that he owes, according to a court document.