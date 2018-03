× Man gunned down outside Hollygrove corner store

New Orleans – A man is dead after a shooting in Hollygrove.

Police responded to General Ogden and Marks Streets around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a corner store.

He later died at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s name or a description of the shooter.

29.973434 -90.114251