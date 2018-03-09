Keith Urban performs at the 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at Radio City Music Hall in New York on January 26, 2018.
The 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year award was presented to Fleetwood Mac at the 28th annual MusiCares Gala Tribute dinner and concert ahead of Sunday's 60th GRAMMY Awards, marking the first time the benefit has honored a band. Proceeds from the event go towards MusiCares. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Keith Urban returns to New Orleans in November
NEW ORLEANS — Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will bring his “GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018” to New Orleans on Friday, November 2 at Smoothie King Center.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. The tour will feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini as Urban’s supporting act.
The 58-city tour will kick off in June and run through November.
“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for GRAFFITI U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” said Urban. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”