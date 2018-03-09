× Keith Urban returns to New Orleans in November

NEW ORLEANS — Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will bring his “GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018” to New Orleans on Friday, November 2 at Smoothie King Center.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. The tour will feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini as Urban’s supporting act.

The 58-city tour will kick off in June and run through November.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for GRAFFITI U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” said Urban. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”