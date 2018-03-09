Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival Kicks Off Today

Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival
- March 9-11, 2018
- Friday, March 9: 5:00pm - 11:00pm
- Saturday, March 10: 11:00am - 11:00pm
- Sunday, March 11: 11:00am - 6:00pm
- Location
-
269 E. Railroad Ave.,
- Independence, LA
-
- Schedule of Events
- Friday, March 9
- 6:30pm - 8:30pm: Blindsided
- 9:00pm - 11:00pm: Souled Out
- Saturday, March 10
- 10:00am: Parade
- 11:00am: Opening Ceremonies
- 12:00pm: Spaghetti Eating Contest
- 12:30pm: Meatball Toss
- 1:30pm - 3:30pm: Delta Revelry
- 4:00pm - 6:00pm: New Rebel Family
- 6:30pm - 8:30pm: Super Charger
- 9:00pm - 11:00pm: Voodoo Gumbo
- Sunday, March 11
- 11:00am - 1:00pm: Chris Gray and Mark Johnson Duo
- 1:30pm - 3:30pm: Chase Tyler
- 4:00pm - 6:00pm: Phonky Monky
- Friday, March 9
- Rides
- All weekend MEGA PASS is available for $50 in advance and for $60 once the festival opens
- Advance passes can be purchased in Independence at Independence City Hall.
- 473 W. Railroad Ave.
- Armband Sessions are $25 each
- Friday: 6pm - 10pm
- Saturday: 12pm - 4pm & 6pm - 10pm
- Sunday: 12pm - 4pm
- Parade
- Saturday, March 10
- Line up: 9:00am
- Parade Rolls: 10:00am
- Line up will be behind Independence High School on Marretta St., West on Tiger Ave., cross the railroad tracks, turn right on Pine St. Continue to end of route at Mater Dolorosa Church
- Raffle to Win a Trip to Sicily Italy
- The winner will be awarded $5000 towards a trip for two to Sicily.
- Raffle tickets are $50 a ticket.
- Click here for more information about the raffle.
Click here to learn more about the Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival.