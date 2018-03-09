Hollywood South News with Jabari: New Orleans Film Society holds their annual gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans film society is known for putting on some of the biggest film events on the gulf coast like the New Orleans Film festival. On March 17th New Orleans Film Society will host their annual gala in New Orleans. This year it's called Midnight in the Garden Gala.

every ticket sold will go towards the film society's mission to engage, educate, and inspire through the art of film. Past celebrity guests include Matthew McConaughey, John Goodman, and the cast of NCIS: New Orleans.

The Gala is Saturday, March 24th, 2018. For more info on tickets, click here!